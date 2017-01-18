Lady Gaga To Perform During Halftime At Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga will take the field during Super Bowl LI halftime to perform and has the platform to pretty much do what she wants.

There were reports floating around that the NFL banned Lady Gaga from speaking about politics and Donald Trump while performing.

NOPE… Not true. The NFL told TMZ Sports Gaga has not been directed to keep quite in regards to Trump or politics.

NFL Spokes person said “The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

Last year Beyoncé got us all into Formation so it will be interesting to see what the very outspoken Lady Gaga does.