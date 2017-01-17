Kevin Hart To Produce Show For The History Channel

The key to education – laugh and learn according to comedian Kevin Hart!

Kevin Hart will star and produce a two-hour black history special for the History Channel through his production company Hartbeat Productions and Comedy Dynamics.

“Kevin Hart Presents: A Black Man’s Guide To History” will highlight lesser known African American’s who have made significant contributions to our history in America.

The show will kick off with Hart’s 12 year old daughter watching the movie “12 Years A Slave” believing that black history is only about being enslaved and oppressed. Of course he is not feeling it so he takes his daughter on an educational journey. Kevin Hart will tell stories of these brilliant but not so known African American’s through scripted re-enactments.

A few of the figures Hart will highlight on the show are: Matthew Henson, the first person to go to the North Pole, but did not receive the credit; Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut; and one that really caught my interest Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who courageously mailed himself to a free state in a box.

Regarding the special Kevin Hart said “Not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now. We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too.”

I’m sure it will be hilarious and I can not wait to laugh and learn!

“Kevin Hart Presents: A Black Man’s Guide To History” will air sometime in 2017 on The History Channel.

Source: Variety.com