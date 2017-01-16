Regina King Signs Two-Year Deal With ABC Studio’s

Congratulations is in order for Regina King who recently signed a two-year deal with ABC Studio’s through her production company Royal Ties.

Through the deal Regina will help develop programming and create new content for ABC with her sister Reina King as development executive.

Regina King has already directed episodes of “Scandal”, “Being Mary Jane”, “Pitch”, “Greenleaf”, and the 2014 documentary “Story Of A Village”.

The Emmy-winner will return to “American Crime” for it’s third season and she will appear in “Seven Seconds” a series for Netflix.

