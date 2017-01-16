MLK Events Today in Rochester

9 am
“Martin Luther King Jr. Community-Wide Celebration”
Host: The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission
Location: Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs St.
Number: (585) 851-8441
9:30 am
“Building Bridges to Create Community”
Host: The Wayne Action for Racial Equality
Location: Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court
Number: (315) 331-2255
9:30 am
” Martin Luther King Celebration”
Speaker: Dr. Robert Henderson, former federal commissioner for the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday Commission
Location: Twig Auditorium Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave.
10:30 am
“Blackstorytelling League of Rochester”
Speakers: Dr. David A. Anderson, Carolyn Edward, and Gwendolyn Glenn
Location: Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave.
11:30 am
“Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration”
Speaker: Dr. Robert Henderson, former federal commissioner for the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday Commission
Location: East/West Auditorium. Unity Health System, St. Mary’s Campus, 89 Genesee St.
11 am
“Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with the Garth Fagan Day of Dance”
Class schedule: 11 a.m. – noon for ages 5-7
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. for ages 8-12
12:15 to 1:45 p.m. for beginners 13 and older
2 to 3:30 p.m. for intermediate students ages 13 and older
2 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 30 and older.
Location: Garth Fagan Dance Studio, 50 Chestnut St.
Cost: Free
Registration: (585) 454-3260 or www.garthfagandance.org
11 am
“Celebrating Diversity at the Strong Museum”
Cost: Museum admission
Performances: “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” at 1pm learn about Harriet Tubman, Levi Coffin, and other powerful leaders.
“Let It Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement,” at 3pm learn about the pivotal moments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Location: The Strong, 1 Manhattan Square
Number: (585) 263-2700
11:30 am
“Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Speaker: Mayor Lovely Warren
Location: Whipple Auditorium at University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Ave.
Number: (585) 730-6434
12:00 pm
“Skate to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.”
Open rink times: 12: 00 – 1:30 p.m.; 1:50 – 3:10 p.m. and 3:40 – 5:10 p.m
Cost: Skate rentals are $3 and the admission fee will be waived with a donation of two non-perishable hygiene, cleaning or household items
Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, corner of Court and Chestnut streets
6:30 pm
“Martin Luther King Jr. Day Movie”
Location: Fisher Meeting Room Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St
Number: (585) 249-5481