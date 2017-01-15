Middle-Schooler Holds Classmate Up at Gunpoint for Chicken Nugget

Earlier this week, a young girl from New York (age has not been revealed) was held up at gunpoint by her 12 year classmate after she refused to give him a chicken nugget from McDonald’s.

An East Harlem 12 year student asked his classmate for a chicken nugget at McDonalds, when she refused the child followed her to the subway station a few blocks away.

The boy then proceeded to pull a gun on the young girl and point it at her head demanding once again for a chicken nugget. The girl refused again smacking the gun away telling the boy to leave her alone.

Unharmed she boarded the train where she saw the boy showing other classmates the gun.

She reported the incident to her school administration the next day.

The police took the boy into custody for attempted robbery.