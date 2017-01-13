Tonight, ABC aired a beautiful tribute to African American music, history, art, and poetry called ‘Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.’
Many renowned artists, legendary athletes, and honorable dignitaries gathered for an elegant night to commemorate the opening of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The show was originally taped in September, a few weeks after the museum’s opening, but aired tonight January 12th.
There were countless moments from this show that left many in awe and filled with emotion from the appearance of the surviving Tuskegee Airmen to a spoken word performance from Common, Chuck D, and Doug E Fresh.
When we find some video from the show online we will make sur eto update this post.
Full list of appearances (performances bolded):
Alvin Ailey Dancers
Angela Bassett
Chloe x Halle
Chris Tucker
Christina Aguilera
Chuck D.
Common
Cynthia Erivo
Dave Chappelle
Dave Grohl with Trouble Funk
Donnie McClurkin
Doug E. Fresh
Elijah Kelley
Fantasia Barrino
Gary Clark Jr.
Gladys Knight
Herbie Hancock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jamie Foxx
Janelle Monae
Jesse Williams
John Legend
Jon Batiste
Mary J. Blige
Mary Mary
Ne-Yo
Octavia Spencer
Oprah Winfrey
Patti Austin
Quincy Jones
Rashida Jones
Robert Glasper
Samuel L. Jackson
Savion Glover
Shirley Caesar
Stevie Wonder
Tom Hanks
Usher
Will Smith
