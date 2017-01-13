Tonight, ABC aired a beautiful tribute to African American music, history, art, and poetry called ‘Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.’

Many renowned artists, legendary athletes, and honorable dignitaries gathered for an elegant night to commemorate the opening of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The show was originally taped in September, a few weeks after the museum’s opening, but aired tonight January 12th.

There were countless moments from this show that left many in awe and filled with emotion from the appearance of the surviving Tuskegee Airmen to a spoken word performance from Common, Chuck D, and Doug E Fresh.

When we find some video from the show online we will make sur eto update this post.

Full list of appearances (performances bolded):

Alvin Ailey Dancers

Angela Bassett

Chloe x Halle

Chris Tucker

Christina Aguilera

Chuck D.

Common

Cynthia Erivo

Dave Chappelle

Dave Grohl with Trouble Funk

Donnie McClurkin

Doug E. Fresh

Elijah Kelley

Fantasia Barrino

Gary Clark Jr.

Gladys Knight

Herbie Hancock

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jamie Foxx

Janelle Monae

Jesse Williams

John Legend

Jon Batiste

Mary J. Blige

Mary Mary

Ne-Yo

Octavia Spencer

Oprah Winfrey

Patti Austin

Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones

Robert Glasper

Samuel L. Jackson

Savion Glover

Shirley Caesar

Stevie Wonder

Tom Hanks

Usher

Will Smith

