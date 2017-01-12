New Game For Your Next Game Night

I love game night! Getting a few friends together for some friendly competition is always a fun weekend activity. At my game nights, we usually play Taboo, Jenga, Kings, & Twister.

Jimmy Fallon debuted a new game on his show the other night that I might have to add to my game night line up called, Humannequins.

Fallon was partnered with Queen Latifah and they played against Wayne Coyne of Flaming Lips and Fred Armisen from Portlandia (one of my favorite shows). Humannequins is a lot like charades but seems way more fun. Instead of acting out the clues you move your opponents into different positions so your teammate can guess the word or phrase on the card.

Is this a game you would ever play at your next game night?