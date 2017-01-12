Ride or Die Kind of Love

A Venezuelan woman recently tried smuggling her boyfriend out of prison in a pink suitcase.

Antoinette Robles Saouda and her boyfriend Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia devised, what they thought was a sound proof plan, to bust Garcia out of jail. Saouda brought their 6 year old daughter and her small pink suitcase filled with clothes and toys on their last visit to see Garcia.

The plan was to bring the suitcase, let Garcia fold himself into the small suitcase, and carry him out with ease. The first two parts of the plan were carried out as planned, it was the final step that thwarted their get away.

As Saouda was trying to leave the prison with the pink suitcase in hand, the guards noticed Saouda struggling. Since she was much more labored upon her exit than she was upon her arrival to the prison, that prompted the guards to check the contents of the bag.

In the suitcase, they found Garcia folded up covered by his daughter’s clothes and toys. Their daughter was taken into custody by social services, Garcia was taken back to prison, and Saouda was put behind bars as well.