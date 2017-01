Heads up!

There is a new rule in place for filing taxes according to the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance. If you don’t follow through it could delay your refund for 2017.

You will now need to include a valid state issued driver’s license or ID when you file. If you do not you tax refund will most likely be delayed.

The new rule has been put in place as an extra safeguard to prevent fraud and/or identity theft.