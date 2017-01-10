Blackish Addresses Donald Trump Presidency

Blackish this week hasn’t even aired yet and it is already facing backlash from people on social media.

This week’s episode focuses on the election and reality star turned president, Donald Trump.

Many people online (who haven’t even seen the episode yet) are calling for a boycott of the show, claiming the episode is pushing anti-Trump propaganda to a mainstream audience.

It’s literally a 30 sec clip from the show, silly rabbits. They honestly need to calm down and just watch the episode to see how a majority of POC (people of color) feel about this man being elected instead of bashing the show before it has aired. It is always good to see the world through a different lens rather than through your own.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.