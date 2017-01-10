President Barack Obama Farewell Speech TONIGHT!

President Barack Obama prepares to present his farewell address tonight. To give his speech he has chosen to go back to his hometown where it all began, Chicago. It is there where he started both his family and his political career. This is the first time in U.S. history that a president has gone back to his hometown to publicly deliver a farewell address. During his speech the President plans to discuss the progress our nation has made over his two terms serving, and also his concerns regarding the future of the country. The speech will be aired at 9 pm ET on CBS News.

