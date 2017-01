Soulja Boy’s beef with Chris Brown keeps getting crazier and crazier. What began as a social media beef has escalated and led to the hip- hop stars settling this online fight with a real life boxing match. Both stars have announced their signing on for this televised three round fight, occurring in Las Vegas in March. And if that isn’t already over the top, it appears that now Mike Tyson is training Chris Brown, and Floyd Mayweather is backing Soulja Boy! post by winter intern: ┬áNatalie

