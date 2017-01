If you didn’t catch the Golden Globes last night you missed a couple of great acceptance speech moments. *Cue music* Migos – Bad and Boujee….

Huge historic moment for Tracee Ellis Ross! This is her first Golden Globe Award and she is the only African-American woman to win best actress in a TV series – comedy or musical since Debbie Allen in 1983.

Viola Davis won best supporting actress for Fences.