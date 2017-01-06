5 dead, 8 Injured In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

If you have a firearm you can check it. This sentence keeps ringing in my head today while listening to this shooting at Fort Lauderdale. Esteban Santiago, 26 year old military reservist born in New Jersey flew into Fort Laurdale from Canada, picked up his bag in baggage claim (terminal 2) went into bathroom and loaded his 9mm hand gun and then unleashed mayhem.

The shooter randomly discharged his weapon and reloaded multiple times where he eventually surrendered after running out of ammunition. He laid spread eagle on the floor and waited for police to arrive who then took him into custody.

This is not even one week into the new year and my head is pounding from acts of violence already. This assh@#e was not trying to get to the 26 virgins he is making a statement, however bizarre and violent it may be. I will not let my life be paralyzed from fear nor ever get use to hearing of these acts of evil.

All services at Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International airport are temporarily suspended.