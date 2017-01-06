Hip Hop History: Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes released his first solo single Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check January 6, 1996.

Lyrics:

Yah Yah Yah Yah Yah

Yah Yah Yah Yah Yah

Yah Yah Yah Yah Yah

Yah Yah Yah Yah Yah

When I step up in the place

ay yo I step correct

Woo Hah

got you all in check

I got that head nod shit

make you break your neck

Woo Hah

I got you all in check

And you know we come through

to wreck the disco tech

Woo Hah

I got you all in check

Throw your hands up in the air

don’t ever disrespect

Woo-Hah

I got you all in check

Busta Rhymez up in the place true indeed

yes I catch wreck and that’s word on my seed

I guarantee to give you what you need

One blood everybody like Junior Reid

Wake up every morning yo I must up seed

Nationwide darkhorse make the world stampede

Yo really let me roll some weed

mad charged nigga now I must proceed

Yo we ’bout to make you set speed

Peace to Baby Phife, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed

Watch me knock you out like Apollo Creed

Body blow bustin’ your shit making you bleed

Just feed off dynamic flows an take heed

Need more information homeboy then just read

Ay-Ya!! you can read all about the pure breed

Do the bogle dance I’ll do the pepperseed

When I step up in the place

How dare you ever try to step on my suede shoes

Top Gun shut down your Firm like Tom Cruise

Please let me get down and blow a fuse

Actin’ fool breakin’ shit down to molecules

Yo let me hit you with my ill street blues

Busta Rhymez always headlines the street news

Woo-Hah!!! Yo baby girl don’t be confused

Sail my seven seas and enjoy my boat cruise

I know you really want to know who’s

comin’ through leaving bloodstains and residues

Sorry homeboy but your flow sounds used

Gotta pay your dues baby you know the rules

Whenever I travel the world I landcruise

If you choose to fuck around you get bruised

Now I got you gassed on super unleaded fuels

Get me through give me some space you excuse

When I step up in the place

You now rockin wit the best

the boy scout is who I be…..

…Flip Mode is the sqiddaud

Hah

Yah Yah Yah Yah Yah (8X)

Yo which muthaphucka stole my flow

eenie….meenie miney mo

Throw that type of nigga right out my window

Blast your ass hit you with my direct blow

Bo!! Coming through like G.I. Joe

Star Wars movie deal like Han Solo

Make you bounce around like this was calypso

Always shine cause I got the high pro glow

You think that you can hide you think you can lay low

Roll up on your ass like Hawaii 5-0

Mad out with my dreads in my kango

forget the Moet nigga just pass the Cisco

Yo!! Take a trip down to Mexico

Come back with that shit that might make you psycho

Maximum frequencies through your stereo

Sorry this is it but homeboy I got to go

When I step up in the place

Hah

Yo Yo Yay Yo Yay

Yo Yo Yay

. .. Yay Yo Yay

. .. Yay