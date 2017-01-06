920x920
Yahoo Tweets Typo “N***er Navy” And Twitter Goes All In

So this actually happened yesterday…

Yahoo Finance tweeted 

Guess we can assume it was a typo because the “n” was supposed to be a “b”??

The tweet stayed live for at least 20 minutes before Yahoo tweeted this apology.

Then this happened: #NiggerNavy

Last but not least my favorite!

 

 