Got a Basketball Jones – Play In R-Center League

CITY-WIDE YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE
The City of Rochester and the Centered Basketball League are teaming up to
offer a youth basketball league that will be hosted at R-Centers across the
city. The league is looking for players and coaches to participate from
February 20 through April 30. Practices are on Tuesdays or Thursdays. Games
will be played on Saturdays 11a.m. – 4p.m.
All players will develop their basketball and life skills with coaches that
are certified by the National Alliance for Youth Sports (N.A.Y.S.).
3 Age Divisions for Both Boys and Girls teams are available:
Midgets: 6-9yr olds
Juniors: 10-12yr olds
Seniors: 13-15yr olds
Players must register at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center (530 Webster Ave.) at
11a.m. – 1p.m on 1/16/16, 1/23/16 & 1/30/16 For more information call
428-7592