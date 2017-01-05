Got a Basketball Jones – Play In R-Center League

CITY-WIDE YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE

The City of Rochester and the Centered Basketball League are teaming up to

offer a youth basketball league that will be hosted at R-Centers across the

city. The league is looking for players and coaches to participate from

February 20 through April 30. Practices are on Tuesdays or Thursdays. Games

will be played on Saturdays 11a.m. – 4p.m.

All players will develop their basketball and life skills with coaches that

are certified by the National Alliance for Youth Sports (N.A.Y.S.).

3 Age Divisions for Both Boys and Girls teams are available:

Midgets: 6-9yr olds

Juniors: 10-12yr olds

Seniors: 13-15yr olds

Players must register at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center (530 Webster Ave.) at

11a.m. – 1p.m on 1/16/16, 1/23/16 & 1/30/16 For more information call

428-7592