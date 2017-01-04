Is Tyler Perry Facing Racism In Reverse?

Tyler Perry is facing some strong criticism on social media from folks who feel his latest creation “Too Close To Home” which airs on TLC is “too white”.

Mr. Perry faced some backlash when the show first aired in August 2016 but he brushed it off and kept it moving. The show returns tonight at 10pm on TLC and the social media critics are back.

Apparently, some folks are not happy with Tyler Perry because the cast of the show is predominantly white….. I guess they feel like he should not hire white people because he is black????

Tyler Perry addressed the criticism saying “That’s totally reverse racism, because it was coming from African-American people.”

He also told the Associated Press, “I don’t know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that’s ridiculous. If you look at the hundreds of black people I’ve given jobs to and even the ones I’ve made millionaires, people of color, I just think it’s unfair.”

Anyways, if you haven’t watched “Too Close To Home” the show is about a young woman that goes from living that “trailer park” life to having an affair with the President of The United States and back to the trailer park after the scandal is made public.

The show is pretty good, it’s like Dynasty or Knot’s Landing but with no F’s to give and no filter.

I don’t know why it’s so hard for “us” (African-Americans) to celebrate the success of one of our own. We should be ecstatic and proud for Tyler Perry because he is branching out and expanding his brand!

Why can’t he produce a show with a mostly white cast? What is so wrong with being diverse? Isn’t this what our ancestors shed their blood sweat and tears for – opportunity?

Tyler Perry has provided us with laughter, love, tears, passion, and inspiration through his work for over a decade! I think he’s earned the right to explore and create new content for us all to enjoy.

Besides white producers have always been able to pick and choose who they want to cast why can’t Mr. Perry or any black producer/director?