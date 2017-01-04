Kim Burrell Bids her Career Adieu in 2017

After a homophobic rant, gospel singer Kim Burrell, has been uninvited to appear on Ellen this week.

Kim Burrell has been on a promotional tour for the film Hidden Figures singing the film’s lead single “I See a Victory.” The film was produced by Pharrell Williams and stars Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and openly gay actor, Jim Parsons.

Not only, does Ellen want nothing to do with Burrell but Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monae are also distancing themselves from her.

In her “sermon” Burrell was “moved by God” to say,

“Everybody in this room who’s filled with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you.. You play with it. What does that mean? You’ll die from it. You play with it in God’s house in 2017, you’ll die from it.”

You can watch the video here:

After receiving backlash professionally and publicly, Burrell took to Facebook live to explain herself.

Smh at Kim Burrell. I honestly don’t blame her though. This is the backward and hate filled thought process that many have been force fed their whole lives. I just pray that instead of accepting her thought process you question it, research where these ideas come from, and think for yourself. Just because you were taught to believe something to be true does not mean it is fact.

