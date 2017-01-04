Kim Burrell Bids her Career Adieu in 2017

After a homophobic rant, gospel singer Kim Burrell, has been uninvited to appear on Ellen this week.
Kim Burrell has been on a promotional tour for the film Hidden Figures singing the film’s lead single “I See a Victory.” The film was produced by Pharrell Williams and stars Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and openly gay actor, Jim Parsons.
Not only, does Ellen want nothing to do with Burrell but Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monae are also distancing themselves from her.
Both took to social media to publicly claim:
I shouldn’t even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. In addition, I feel we all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what “sins” are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don’t make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don’t have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. ❤
In her “sermon” Burrell was “moved by God” to say,
“Everybody in this room who’s filled with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you.. You play with it. What does that mean? You’ll die from it. You play with it in God’s house in 2017, you’ll die from it.”
You can watch the video here:
After receiving backlash professionally and publicly, Burrell took to Facebook live to explain herself.
Smh at Kim Burrell. I honestly don’t blame her though. This is the backward and hate filled thought process that many have been force fed their whole lives. I just pray that instead of accepting her thought process you question it, research where these ideas come from, and think for yourself. Just because you were taught to believe something to be true does not mean it is fact.
