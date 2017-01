Congratulations to Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcome their baby boy Eissa Al Mana!

A statement released by the singers representative to People’s magazine said “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.”

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Awwww can’t wait to see the baby pics!