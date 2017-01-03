Get Your Laugh On

Event

ROC MARTIN LUTHER KING COMEDY FESTIVAL

WDKX WELCOMES…

Talent’s Comedy Takeover

Present’s…

ROCHESTER MARTIN LUTHER KING COMEDY FESTIVAL

JANUARY 12th-15th

STARRING:

The “Queen Of Comedy”

the bold, the beautiful, the funny

SOMMORE

*All New Look* All New Jokes

Also New York’s King of Comedy

TALENT…..

our 2x winner of Talent’s Comedy Takeover Comepetion

Joel

& Friends….

3 BIG SHOWS….

Thursday Jan 12th doors 7pm, show 8pm (TICKETS $25 adv/ VIP $30

Friday Jan 13th doors 7pm, show 8pm (TICKETS $30 adv/ VIP $35

Friday Jan 13th doors 10:00pm show 10:45pm (TICKETS $30 adv/VIP $35)

**VIP includes front reserved seating vip seats are limited.

All tables fit 8 people.

**To reserve a table of 8 please for call for more info 585-269-0941

Tickets available

rocmlkcomedyfestival.brownpapertickets.com

THE GERMAN HOUSE 585-563-6241

VISIONS BARBER SHOP 585-269-0941

THEN….SAT JAN 14TH

JOKES & NOTES…. SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST AND COMEDY SHOW

“where jokes and music meets”

announcement by Dec 23

NO REFUNDS ONCE PURCHASED.