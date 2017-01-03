Get Your Laugh On

Event
Present’s…
ROCHESTER MARTIN LUTHER KING COMEDY FESTIVAL
JANUARY 12th-15th
STARRING:
The “Queen Of Comedy”
the bold, the beautiful, the funny
SOMMORE
*All New Look* All New Jokes
Also New York’s King of Comedy
TALENT…..
our 2x winner of Talent’s Comedy Takeover Comepetion
Joel
& Friends….
3 BIG SHOWS….
Thursday Jan 12th doors 7pm, show 8pm (TICKETS $25 adv/ VIP $30
Friday Jan 13th doors 7pm, show 8pm (TICKETS $30 adv/ VIP $35
Friday Jan 13th doors 10:00pm show 10:45pm (TICKETS $30 adv/VIP $35)
**VIP includes front reserved seating vip seats are limited.
All tables fit 8 people.
**To reserve a table of 8 please for call for more info 585-269-0941
Tickets available
rocmlkcomedyfestival.brownpapertickets.com
THE GERMAN HOUSE 585-563-6241
VISIONS BARBER SHOP 585-269-0941
THEN….SAT JAN 14TH
JOKES & NOTES…. SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST AND COMEDY SHOW
“where jokes and music meets”
announcement by Dec 23
NO REFUNDS ONCE PURCHASED.