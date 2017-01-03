Cardi B is Mad About Tommy’s New Relationship

The Love & Hip Hop star often talks about the love she has for her jailbird boo Tommy, who is due to be released in 2018. However, she has also been cozying up to her producer Swift this season. Since the big kiss, she and Tommy have called it quits (NSFW).

Meanwhile, in jail…

Her ex fiancé, Tommy, reportedly has a blossoming relationship in jail with a new girl.

Cardi B obviously isn’t completely over the relationship because she took to Twitter to give the girl a quick shoutout.

Here’s the kicker. Turns out the girl lives in Rochester. Yeah, you read that right. She is here in the Roc.

Tommy told me he talking to a bitch from Rochester,she don’t know I’m his x so any bitch from Rochester that’s talking to Tommy HI I’m his X — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 2, 2017

Cardi B isn’t the biggest fan of Rochester either. Last time she was here someone stole her purse.

Some people are saying that Tommy isn’t in fact dating anyone in Rochester but he told her that to get under her skin since Cardi B hates Rochester and she broke his trust while in jail.

Rochester is so small I don’t understand how Rochesterians keep getting involved with characters from Love & Hip Hop.

I have a feeling someone from Rochester will be on the next season.