HBCU Faces Backlash After Agreeing to Play Inauguration

The oldest historically black liberal arts college in Alabama has many people upset.

Talladega College in Alabama is facing criticism for making the decision to allow their marching band to play at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

Many observers and alumni are appalled by the fact that Talladega College decided to play at the inauguration of a man who has been publicly racist toward people of color since at least the 1970’s.

The Marching Tornados are scheduled to perform alongside a number of other bands from various high schools, police departments, and other groups.

Talladega College has refused to comment.