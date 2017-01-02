mixed_tape
Music

Mixtapes on Mixtapes

Many artists chose to ring in the new year by dropping a mixtape.

currensy_andretti_1230_mixtape_cover_art

Let’s start with Curren$y. He has dropped a new mixtape every month in 2016. Two days ago he released his last mixtape of 2016, Andretti 12/30.

  1. Landed (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
  2. Step Outside (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
  3. Left My Keys (prod. by A$AP TY)
  4. Stash House f. Freddie Gibbs (prod. by 808 Ray)
  5. Presidents (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
  6. There Go the Man f. Corner Boy P (prod. by Drumma Boy)
  7. Been Real (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
  8. Open Air (prod. by 808 Ray)
  9. Lookin Like Money f. Tiny C-Style (prod. by Polyester the Saint)
  10. Motivation f. Mr. Marcelo and T.Y. (prod. by Cool and Dre)
  11. Above the Law f. Smoke DZA (prod. by Harry Fraud)
  12. Pound f. 2 Chainz

  1. Intro
  2. Slow Grind (f. Jacquees) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso)
  3. Need a Girl (Prod. Play Picasso x Tory Lanez x CoopChardonnay)
  4. 1 Call (Prod. Play Picasso)
  5. Nigga Skit Pt. 2
  6. Just a Friend (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso)
  7. Whats Luv (f. Nyce) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso)
  8. Proud Family (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
  9. Ignition (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso)
  10. Slow Down (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
  11. Differences (Prod. Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
  12. Aaliyah (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick)

 

Next up, is Chitown native Chief Keef.

chief-keef-two-zero-one-seven-cover-art

 

He’s back after many rumors of retirement and a luckluster 2016. Chief Keef is back with vengeance.

  1. So Tree (Prod. by Lex Luger)
  2. Fix That (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  3. Empty (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  4. Reefah (Prod. by Lex Luger)
  5. Falling on the Floor (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  6. Short f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger)
  7. Knock it Off (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  8. Hit the Lotto Kash f. Chief Keef (Prod. by Young Chop)
  9. Check (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  10. Dope Smokes (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  11. Control f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger)
  12. Trying not to Swear (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  13. Go (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  14. Telling it All (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  15. Stand Down f. Tadoe (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  16. Running Late (Prod. by Chief Keef)
  17. Anything Gets You Paid (Prod. by Leekeleek)

170101-trappy-new-years-art-cover-800x600

Last but not least is a collab mixtape released by Fab and Trigga called, Trappy New Years.  Short & sweet the mixtape is only 6 songs long but it packs a punch.

1.All There listen download
2.Bad & Boujee
3.Use’ta This
4.Pick Up The Phone feat. MIKExANGEL
5.Spend That Shit
6.Keys To The Street