Mixtapes on Mixtapes

Many artists chose to ring in the new year by dropping a mixtape.
Let’s start with Curren$y. He has dropped a new mixtape every month in 2016. Two days ago he released his last mixtape of 2016, Andretti 12/30.
- Landed (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
- Step Outside (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
- Left My Keys (prod. by A$AP TY)
- Stash House f. Freddie Gibbs (prod. by 808 Ray)
- Presidents (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
- There Go the Man f. Corner Boy P (prod. by Drumma Boy)
- Been Real (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia)
- Open Air (prod. by 808 Ray)
- Lookin Like Money f. Tiny C-Style (prod. by Polyester the Saint)
- Motivation f. Mr. Marcelo and T.Y. (prod. by Cool and Dre)
- Above the Law f. Smoke DZA (prod. by Harry Fraud)
- Pound f. 2 Chainz
- Intro
- Slow Grind (f. Jacquees) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso)
- Need a Girl (Prod. Play Picasso x Tory Lanez x CoopChardonnay)
- 1 Call (Prod. Play Picasso)
- Nigga Skit Pt. 2
- Just a Friend (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso)
- Whats Luv (f. Nyce) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso)
- Proud Family (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
- Ignition (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso)
- Slow Down (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
- Differences (Prod. Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay)
- Aaliyah (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick)
Next up, is Chitown native Chief Keef.
He’s back after many rumors of retirement and a luckluster 2016. Chief Keef is back with vengeance.
- So Tree (Prod. by Lex Luger)
- Fix That (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Empty (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Reefah (Prod. by Lex Luger)
- Falling on the Floor (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Short f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger)
- Knock it Off (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Hit the Lotto Kash f. Chief Keef (Prod. by Young Chop)
- Check (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Dope Smokes (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Control f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger)
- Trying not to Swear (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Go (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Telling it All (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Stand Down f. Tadoe (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Running Late (Prod. by Chief Keef)
- Anything Gets You Paid (Prod. by Leekeleek)
Last but not least is a collab mixtape released by Fab and Trigga called, Trappy New Years. Short & sweet the mixtape is only 6 songs long but it packs a punch.
1.All There listen download
2.Bad & Boujee
3.Use’ta This
4.Pick Up The Phone feat. MIKExANGEL
5.Spend That Shit
6.Keys To The Street