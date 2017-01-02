Mixtapes on Mixtapes

Many artists chose to ring in the new year by dropping a mixtape.

Let’s start with Curren$y. He has dropped a new mixtape every month in 2016. Two days ago he released his last mixtape of 2016, Andretti 12/30.

Landed (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia) Step Outside (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia) Left My Keys (prod. by A$AP TY) Stash House f. Freddie Gibbs (prod. by 808 Ray) Presidents (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia) There Go the Man f. Corner Boy P (prod. by Drumma Boy) Been Real (prod. by Purpz of 808 Mafia) Open Air (prod. by 808 Ray) Lookin Like Money f. Tiny C-Style (prod. by Polyester the Saint) Motivation f. Mr. Marcelo and T.Y. (prod. by Cool and Dre) Above the Law f. Smoke DZA (prod. by Harry Fraud) Pound f. 2 Chainz

Tory Lanez, who made 2 appearances on the WDKX countdown, dropped two mixtapes New Years Day. This is the second year in a row Lanez has released two mixtapes on New Years Day & these projects are follow ups to last years mixtapes. The first is The New Toronto 2.

Talk To Me Nice Fargo Season (Prod. Play Picasso x Tory Lanez x Lee T) Bal Harbour (f. A$AP Ferg) (Prod. C Sick) DopeMan Go (Prod. C Sick) Bodmon Song (Extended Version) (Prod. Play Picasso) LICK x Drive You Crazy (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick x EC Fresco) Dancin’ (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick) New Year $auce Baby (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick) Bartenders & Spenders (Prod. Play Picasso x Lavish) Set It Off x Better (Prod. Retro 1 x Smash David) Super Freak (f. Rick Ross) (Prod. Reazy Renegade x Tory Lanez x Play Picasso) Anyway (Prod. C Sick) Came Thru (Prod. Play Picasso x Lavish) Wraith Talk (Prod. AraabMuzik) The second mixtape is part four of the Chixtape series called Chixtape 4.

Intro Slow Grind (f. Jacquees) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso) Need a Girl (Prod. Play Picasso x Tory Lanez x CoopChardonnay) 1 Call (Prod. Play Picasso) Nigga Skit Pt. 2 Just a Friend (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso) Whats Luv (f. Nyce) (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso) Proud Family (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay) Ignition (Prod. Sergio R x Play Picasso) Slow Down (Prod. Tory Lanez x Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay) Differences (Prod. Play Picasso x CoopChardonnay) Aaliyah (Prod. Play Picasso x C Sick)

Next up, is Chitown native Chief Keef.

He’s back after many rumors of retirement and a luckluster 2016. Chief Keef is back with vengeance.

So Tree (Prod. by Lex Luger) Fix That (Prod. by Chief Keef) Empty (Prod. by Chief Keef) Reefah (Prod. by Lex Luger) Falling on the Floor (Prod. by Chief Keef) Short f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger) Knock it Off (Prod. by Chief Keef) Hit the Lotto Kash f. Chief Keef (Prod. by Young Chop) Check (Prod. by Chief Keef) Dope Smokes (Prod. by Chief Keef) Control f. Tadoe (Prod. by Lex Luger) Trying not to Swear (Prod. by Chief Keef) Go (Prod. by Chief Keef) Telling it All (Prod. by Chief Keef) Stand Down f. Tadoe (Prod. by Chief Keef) Running Late (Prod. by Chief Keef) Anything Gets You Paid (Prod. by Leekeleek)

Last but not least is a collab mixtape released by Fab and Trigga called, Trappy New Years. Short & sweet the mixtape is only 6 songs long but it packs a punch.



1.All There listen download

2.Bad & Boujee

3.Use’ta This

4.Pick Up The Phone feat. MIKExANGEL

5.Spend That Shit

6.Keys To The Street