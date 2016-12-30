1416224112703-cached
Azealia Banks Shares Her Brujeria Rituals with Social Media

If you tuned into Azealia Banks’ IG story today you probably saw her doing some cleaning before the new year.

 

Apparently, Azealia Banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for three years. She decided today to clean up the old blood and feathers from her closet floor with a sandblaster.

 


2016 can do nothing else to surprise me.

