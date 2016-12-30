1229-run-dmc-walmart-amazon-1080x810
Run-DMC Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Amazon, Walmart, And Jet

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group Run-DMC is suing Amazon, Walmart, and Jet for advertising, selling, and distributing multiple products with their distinctive Run-DMC logo. 

DMC who owns Run-DMC Brand said the logo is extremely valuable and has been licensed to Adidas and other manufacturers.

The lawsuit is asking for $50 million in damages stating  Amazon, Walmart, and Jet violated federal trademark laws.

Wow,  all this time I thought most of the Run-DMC merch sold at listed companies were official.. Smh

