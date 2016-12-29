Serena Williams is Engaged

The tennis superstar is getting married!
Serena Williams and Reddit co- founder, Alexis Ohanian, made the announcement Thursday evening on Facebook of their engagement, writing “she said yes”
Linking to Serena’s post on Reddit.
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
I said yes from isaidyes