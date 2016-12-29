Serena Williams is Engaged

The tennis superstar is getting married!

Serena Williams and Reddit co- founder, Alexis Ohanian, made the announcement Thursday evening on Facebook of their engagement, writing “she said yes”

Linking to Serena’s post on Reddit.

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes