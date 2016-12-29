Trey Songz Arrested

Trey Songz was detained after a meltdown.

Trey Songz threw a hissy fit when he was told to wrap up his set and leave the stage at a concert in Detroit.

The promoters of the show obviously did not play that and had him arrested for “malicious destruction of property.” He reportedly became irate and assaulted an officer while resisting arrest.

He faces felony charges from prosecution for assault on an officer as well as aggravated assault. Songz (Neverson) could potentially face up to 4 years in prison. His bond was set for $25,000 and his court date is Jan 5 in Detroit.