WWYD: Six Year Old Goes On Shopping Spree While Mom Sleeps

Imagine (if this hasn’t already happened to you) your kid uses your thumb while you doze off on the couch to unlock your iPhone and then goes shopping using your Amazon account.

Well that really happened to a mom in Little Rock, Arkansas according to Huffington Post. Her six year old daughter Ashlynd Howell took it upon herself to go Christmas shopping for herself with moms phone and Amazon account while she was asleep on the couch.

The six year old spent $250 on Pokémon items. I guess she wanted to make sure she got what she wanted for Christmas forget about Santa!

Mom thought her account had been hacked but her proud daughter confessed and assured her that she made the purchases. Ashlynd was able to keep most of the toys she ordered.

What would you do?