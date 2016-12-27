4,300 People Shot In Chicago This Year

It was a very violent Christmas in Chicago. 61 people were shot including 11 who died from their wounds which brings the total this year to 4,300 people shot and about 770 homicides.

That is scary.

I don’t even live in Chicago and this to me is a bit disturbing because this amount of homicides and shooting were only for 2016 almost double their number from 2015.

I understand Chicago is a big city a little over 2.7 million people but this many people being shot sounds like a small country ravaged by war and it is a city right here in the United States. If you add 2015 and 2016 alone over 7,000 people were shot and a little over 1,200 homicides in 2 years.

Let’s look at it from a different perspective. Did you know there were more people killed in Chicago this weekend than on December 23, 2016 in Aleppo (population 2.3 million)?

Now, I am in no way trying to compare the battle in Aleppo with the conditions in Chicago just providing you with facts to understand something is not right here.

To place blame on any one person, government, or entity is unrealistic the problem is layered guns, drugs, poverty, mental health, lack of education, propaganda… I could go on and on simply put there is no one answer for the violence that plagues Chicago however, awareness and knowledge goes a long way.

We can not fix other countries without taking care of home FIRST.

America is supposed to be the “land of the great” but how can we be so “great” with a war going in right in our backyard? How can we be so “great” when we can barely get past color or race??..

We fear change, we hate education, we hate government, we hate ourselves, we hate the poor but love to love the rich, we love what’s fake, we love lies and despise reality we don’t lead we follow… We stay so connected to other’s lives *tap the heart or give the thumbs up* but won’t give a heart when a child is sold bought and exploited??

We are so great but our fate now lies in hands of others who stroll past but can’t read or understand “at last.. Freedom at last thank God the Almighty we are free at last.”

To be triumphant one MUST not be a puppet….. #payattention #dontfallintothetrap

To read more in depth on the violence in Chicago click ChicagoTribune.com

-Reign