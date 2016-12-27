Thousands attend Quinceañera

Almost 10,000 people attended Rubi Ibarra’s 15th birthday party in central Mexico.

Over 1 million people RSVP’d to attend after her parents released an invitation online to “everyone” that went viral. Her father originally intended for the invitation to be for family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate Rubi’s coming of age. For some reason, inexplicable to Mr. Ibarra, the internet caught wind of it and the invitation was circulated over 800,000 times.

Her party hosted three local bands and a horse race with a winning of 10,000 pesos (about $500). Unfortunately, a local stablehand, Felix Pena, was trampled by a horse at the party as he was cheering on his own horse on to win.

Rubi was able to keep her spirits high after the man’s death by dancing with friends and family.