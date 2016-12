A Christian music festivalĀ in Sri Lanka printed the lyrics to Tupac’s Hail Mary instead of the prayer:

Hail Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee;

blessed art thou amongst women,

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

The festival is said to be the largest Christmas festival in the entire country! & these lyrics, unedited, were printed in over 1000 programs.