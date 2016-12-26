George Michael Dies at 53

According to authorities British legend George Michael has passed away at the age of 53.

Former bandmate from Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, is extremely saddened by his passing.

Michael’s career spanned four decade accumulating just over 100 million in records sales. Apart from his hits with Wham! George Michael had seven #1 hits in America and the UK. Songs you may remember are Careless Whisperer, Freedom, and I Knew You Were waiting featuring Aretha Franklin. Pictured below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to George Michael’s loved ones and fans.