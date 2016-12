The WDKX family would like to wish you, our extended family, a very Merry Christmas.

We know how the holidays can be for some people, if you need someone to chat with text us at the Frontline (585)678-1039. We’ll keep you company through the holidays.

Dont forget to tune in today! We’re playing your favorite Christmas songs and stories all day long.

& if you have any specific requests just text us!

We love and appreciate you!

Peace & Blessings,

WDKX