Dreadlock Ban Ruled Legal

The US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it is legal for a company to refuse to hire an applicant because of their dreadlocks.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Alabama when a Chastity Jones was refused a job because of her locs.

The EEOC argued this case violates the Civil rights act, claiming dreadlocks are a ‘racial characteristic’ commonly worn by Black people that has been historically misjudged as unprofessional. The EEOC rendered this case as discriminatory because dreadlocks are stereotypically and “culturally associated” with African Americans.

The court of appeals, however, did not agree. They deemed while locs may be “culturally associated” they are a physical trait that can be changed so those with dreadlocks are not protected under this law. Hence, dreadlocks can be used legally as a reason to be denied for a job.

*cues India Aire I am not my hair*

This is completely ridiculous. I think locs are a beautiful spiritual expression that shows a persons dedication and patience. To me they’re also a symbol of antiestablishment, which I fully support. Not to mention they show one’s pride in their ethnicity and they’re beautiful! I love the protective locs people have been sporting recently too. I might have to get some of those soon.

What are your company’s policies on locs?