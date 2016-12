Trey Songz has been working on his upcoming album Tremaine for over two years.

Songz has taken his time with this album because he reportedly wants to make sure it doesn’t sound like his old material. He wants a completely new sound, but obviously not a completely new look. Songz is back to sporting his signature cornrows.

No release date has been set yet for the new album. We look forward to Trigga’s return.