Hackers Making $5 Million A Day By Faking Video Views

Is this the beginning of the end. When I say “end” I mean internet restrictions implemented by the government. I guess we will see but in the meantime welcome to the wild wild west!

Russian 'methbot' fraud steals $180 million in online ads: https://t.co/YZ4Koy3axt CNN covers methbot — White Ops (@WhiteOps) December 20, 2016

There is a group of Russian hackers called “AFK13″ who meticulously planned and executed one of the greatest hacks to date. They created thousands of domains and hundreds of thousands of URL’s combined with the ability to manipulate algorithms that mimic actual people.

The hackers made $5 million a day… a DAY to create lies.

