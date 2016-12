The MEMORIAL ART GALLERY Invites you to Kwanzaa family day, thurdsay, December 29th from noon to 5! Bring the whole family and enjoy story telling by ALMETA WHITIS, a performance by MOUNAFANYI PERCUSSION & DANCE ENSEMBLE and a Kwanzaa ceremony led by DR. DAVID ANDERSON AND ROCHESTER KWANZAA COALITION

EVENT ADMISSION IS FREE WITH A SUGGESTED $5 DONATION PER FAMILY. CALL 276-8900 OR VISIT MAG.ROCHESTER.EDU FOR MORE INFORMATION