The Spence Review – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

If you have never seen a Star Wars movie before, that’s fine. Rogue One is a story all on its own.

For true Star Wars fans you know how the movie ends before you watch it. But it’s watching an untold story about Star Wars that makes the movie so compelling.

So don’t worry if your a Star Wars first timer. This movie not about the Jedi powers and mind tricks. No Yoda, No Luke Skywalker, No Han Solo in this one. (But they do have a funny Robot) Just your classic sci-fi twists and turns blasters, spaceship battles, rebels versus empire, us against evil story line.

Now for all you Star Wars fans don’t get to upset. You will have your cameos and a few brief classic characters that will show up in Rogue One. And the end will make you want to watch Episode Four “A New Hope” all over again.

I thought the ride on the Rogue One movie was great.

- Tariq Spence