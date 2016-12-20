Viola Davis Will Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Viola Davis has made such an outstanding presence in Hollywood it is only right she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Julliard graduate is set to receive the first star of 2017 on January 5th.

Davis is in the new movie Fences costarring Denzel Washington which will be released nation-wide on Christmas Day. Critics say she’s a shoo in for an Oscar win with this role.

Davis is also nomiated for the 2017 NAACP Image Awards for How to Get Away with Murder.

2017 is looking like it is going to be a great year for Viola Davis.