Don’t Leave Your Mannequin In The Front Seat Overnight

A man in New York City left his realistic life-size mannequin in his car overnight. Frigid weather prompted NYPD rescue the doll (pun intended).

The elderly woman or mannequin is so realistic looking it even has skin blemishes!

NYPD responded when a concerned citizen called saying there was an elderly woman frozen to death inside a parked vehicle. When emergency responders arrived they broke the window only to find out the woman was not real.

Police were able to track down the owner who was not to happy they broke the window to rescue the wo-mannequin.

Here is a thought – don’t leave your wo-mannequin in the car EVER. I’m sure you could of put the mannequin in the bag it came with or just brought her in overnight with you to save you the headache of a broken window.

Source: NY Daily News