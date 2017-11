So Lebron James posted a photo on Instagram of him on the NY Knicks basketball court with the caption “You’re Welcome.. (crown emoji) of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness..

Bron Bron, bruh… What the hell does that even mean???

I think we all, at this point, speculate he may be making some moves to bring his talents to the Big Apple.

#Frontliners please caption this!

