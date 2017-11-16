Homeless Man In Connecticut Returns $10,000 Check To Owner

New Haven Connecticut – Elmer Alvarez, a man who has been homeless for about a year now was walking down the street and found an envelope with a check for $10,000. What he did after finding the check changed his life.

After Alvarez found the check made out to Roberta Hoskie who owns Outreach Realty Services, he had a friend help him look up and contact Hoskie to return the check.

They met at a local church and Alvarez returned the check to Hoskie and after they hugged she wrote Alvarez a check. She also told him her story about being homeless at different times in her life.

She also offered to have Alvarez attend her real estate school for free!

What would you do if you found a $10,000 check?

Lesson of the day – Be someone else’s blessing and blessings shall return to you.

