WeReallyGonnaDoThis: A Moment In Transracial Culture

I really thought this was another skit from Donald Glover’s hit series Atlanta…. Florida man claims he is transracial, identifies as Filipino.

Transracial – involving, encompassing, or extending across two or more races.

Anyways, a man in Tampa, Florida say’s he is transracial. Adam, born a white male, claims he is Filipino and his name is Ja Du.

*Insert DJ Khaled voice* Another one.

So, Ja Du said he feels at home when he listens to Filipino music and is around the food. He also drives a Tuk Tuk which is an Asian vehicle that is used for public transportation in the Philippines.

Ja Du also said he watches the History channel for hours because he says “nothing else intrigues me more than the Filipino culture.”

Mmmmkay.. Remember Rachel Dolezal?.. Yeah, we will just leave this right here.

Source: USA Today

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

