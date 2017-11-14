Boy Drummer And Girl Sing I Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Dayyyyy!!

I came across this video on Twitter that just uplifted my spirit and I had to share it with you!! #payattentionBlessings don’t always come in the form of material things or someone doing you a favor, sometimes it’s the smallest thing like a moment, for example the video below of these two kids.

Appreciate life, the moments, and all things big or small!

They was getting it in on the train today. Shoutout to these two. Young talent. pic.twitter.com/bW9X6UsRUC — JUELZ XANTANA ⚡️ (@ASAPxAng) November 12, 2017

To the two young people on the MTA train in this video thank you for this beautiful moment.

