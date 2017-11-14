Congratulations SZA’s ‘The Weekend’ Goes Platinum

SZA’s single ‘The Weekend’ went platinum on her birthday!!

Congratulations SZA on your second platinum single!!!

Here is the crazy thing the song wasn’t even supposed to be the single. SZA tweeted thank you to her fans for giving her the best birthday gift EVER!!

https://twitter.com/sza/status/928428203433123842

SZA’s album CTRL is her first studio album however she has done music prior to she released multiple EP’s See.SZA.Run., S, and Z.

SZA is a very talented artist and just an all around dope soul again, congratulations and the best is still yet to come!!!

Source: Billboard

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

