FreeMeekMill Update: FBI Probes Judge In Meek Mill Case

Update: Meek Mill might just catch a break. The FBI is reportedly investigating the Judge who sentenced Meek for her ties to some music industry folks in Philly.

The rumors might be true regarding Judge Genece Brinkley sentencing Meek for violating his probation because he wouldn’t sign with her music connect. And she even told Meek to make a remix of a Boyz II Men song and shout her out, “allegedly” that is.

Famous Philly producer Charlie Mack allegedly told Meek he knows a Judge that could help him with his case and of course Mack denied it. Apparently, TMZ reported there has been undercover agents in the court room during Meek’s since April 2016.

Well… We shall see how all of this plays out now. #FreeMeekMill

