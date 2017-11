Trump continues to take shots at the leader of North Korea.

The 71 year old POTUS tweeted over the weekend responding to a comment Kim Jong Un made about him.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

