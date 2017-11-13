Cardi B. Makes Music History Again!

Cardi B. hasn’t even dropped her album yet and she has broken multiple music records held by artist like Lauryn Hill, Beyonce, and Rihanna. Well, Bardi’s she has broken another one!

A big congratulations to Cardi for being the first woman to have her first three songs hold spots on the Billboard’s Hot Hip Hop/R&B Songs Top 10!

Bodak Yellow No. 2, Motorsport No. 5, and No Limit No. 10.

Peep the cover she did also for New York Magazine.

Cardi is winning in soooo many ways and she is just getting started!!

Let this be a reminder to never ever give up on your dreams and always live your best life being YOU. By being who you genuinely are and appreciating life you could and will achieve the goals you set and then some!!

Thank you Cardi B. for being YOU and keep shinning we wish you the very best!!!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

