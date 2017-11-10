Rochester’s Own D. Marie Walters, Pretty From The Kink In my Curl’s To The Beat Of My Step

#DiamondInTheRoc

Author D. Marie Walters launches her very first book!! Rochester native D. Marie Walters releases her first book Pretty From The Kink In my Curl’s To The Beat Of My Step this Saturday.

She joined us on the Watercooler with her daughter Jalynn who is the inspiration behind her writing this book.

Through her book Walters sets out to empower young girls particularly African-American, helping them to build a positive self image and loving who they are from head to toe.

Thank you for stopping by it was truly a pleasure having you both in studio and we wish you the very best with your book!!

If you have a daughter I highly suggest you get this book it is a must read.

You can purchase your copy and celebrate with D. Marie Walters at her official book release party!

Pretty From The Kink In My Curl’s To The Beat Of My Step book release this Saturday (11/11/17) from 3:30pm-7:30pm at Horizon Faith Center, 36 King Street Rochester, NY.

Follow D. Marie Walters on Facebook

